Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EPM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 346,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

