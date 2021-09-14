Evercore ISI Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Buy

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has $180.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.88.

AAPL stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94. Apple has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 155,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

