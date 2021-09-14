EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.88 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 18.98.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

