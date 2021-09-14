Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.17. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

