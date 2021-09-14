Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $83.49. 670,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,508. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

