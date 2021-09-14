Enzyme One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.16 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.22 or 0.00233363 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $195.79 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00145161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.80 or 0.00817948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

