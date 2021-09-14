Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AudioCodes worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

