Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in AerCap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,450,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after buying an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in AerCap by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after buying an additional 386,230 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 5,632.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,506,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,472,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.