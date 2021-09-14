Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

