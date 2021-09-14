Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,659 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

