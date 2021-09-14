Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.76

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 436903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.3716799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

