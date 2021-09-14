Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.45.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

