Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

