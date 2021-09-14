Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $154.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.83 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Employers by 26.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 438.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 110,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

