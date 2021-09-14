Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

