Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.56.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. Empire has a 1-year low of C$34.13 and a 1-year high of C$42.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at C$2,745,823.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

