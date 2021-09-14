Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.22. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,331. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

