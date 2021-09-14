Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 7,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845. Elekta AB has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.