Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 7,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845. Elekta AB has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
