Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.55.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.59. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,269. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.