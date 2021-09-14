EFFORCE (WOZX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.54 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $130.12 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00143746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00750403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,203,156 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

