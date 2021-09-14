Edison International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 653% compared to the average daily volume of 1,346 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

