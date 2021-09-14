Edgeware (EDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $973,911.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $54.64 million and approximately $973,911.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,423,385,099 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,659,806 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.