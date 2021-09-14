Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $587.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $598.05 and a 200-day moving average of $549.91. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

