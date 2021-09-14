Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 24,572 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 35,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 520,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

