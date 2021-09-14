Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 321.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,443 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

