Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2,343.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $397,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 692,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.22.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

