Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.