Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.02 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 34.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Discovery by 95.4% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $5,312,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

