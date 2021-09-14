Eden Hits One Day Trading Volume of $188,250.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Eden has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $188,250.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00791688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

