easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

