easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.