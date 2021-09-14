East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,936,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.