Dynamite Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $177,968.07 and approximately $645,759.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.00857658 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001547 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.09 or 0.01196410 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,731 coins and its circulating supply is 382,837 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

