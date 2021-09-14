Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.93.

DPM stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

