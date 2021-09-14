Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

