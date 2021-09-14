Duality Advisers LP Takes $350,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,200 shares of company stock worth $27,372,277. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

