Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,026 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,446 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.