Duality Advisers LP Invests $234,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

