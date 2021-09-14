Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 998 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 over the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $328.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

