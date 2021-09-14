DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 775,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in DTE Energy by 53.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

