Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.10

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.08, with a volume of 30760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

