DoYourTip 1-Day Volume Hits $25,733.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $638,591.27 and $25,733.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

