Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 4,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

