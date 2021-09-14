Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.71. 7,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

