DODO Reaches Market Cap of $152.86 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. DODO has a market capitalization of $152.86 million and approximately $58.60 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DODO has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.