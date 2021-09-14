Dock (DOCK) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $69.25 million and $10.47 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00340089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00145803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.18 or 0.00821654 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

