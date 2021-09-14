DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $437,168.39

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. DMScript has a market cap of $437,168.39 and $3,170.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00080431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00170378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.39 or 0.99980518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.21 or 0.07212158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.00894621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

