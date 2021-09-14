Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,359,155 shares.The stock last traded at $24.96 and had previously closed at $26.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

