Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Discovery makes up approximately 2.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Discovery by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Discovery by 1,280.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,155. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

