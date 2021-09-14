Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,081. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

