Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

DSX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $4,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 545.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

